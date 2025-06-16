Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series D Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRD shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D:
In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 1.1%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: ANGL Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of FHY
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NDOW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.