Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series D Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

June 16, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.353), with shares changing hands as low as $19.12 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRD was trading at a 22.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRD shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 1.1%.

