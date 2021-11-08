Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series D Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.115), with shares changing hands as low as $20.26 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRD was trading at a 18.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRD shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 2.1%.

