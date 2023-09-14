Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series D, Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.353), with shares changing hands as low as $15.01 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRD was trading at a 39.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRD shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D:
In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 2.3%.
