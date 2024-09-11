Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series A, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRA was trading at a 8.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.6%.

