Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series A, Cross 6% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:
In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.6%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: HAP Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of RT
GBNY shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.