Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series A, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:
In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are trading flat.
