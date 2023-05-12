Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series B Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3005), with shares changing hands as low as $17.07 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRB was trading at a 29.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRB shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.4%.
Also see: Floating Rate Preferreds
FMK Split History
Institutional Holders of BRO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.