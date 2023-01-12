Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series B Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3005), with shares changing hands as low as $18.42 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRB was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRB shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B:

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 0.9%.

