Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6%

January 20, 2023 — 02:53 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.80 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRA was trading at a 8.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:

In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 0.5%.

