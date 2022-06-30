Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6%
In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.90 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRA was trading at a 8.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:
In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are down about 0.7%.
