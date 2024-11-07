Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series 3 Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ENB-PRY.TO ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.322), with shares changing hands as low as $17.51 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRY was trading at a 29.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRY shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3:

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ENB-PRY.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 1.5%.

