Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series 3 Crosses Above 3.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ENB-PRY.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9342), with shares changing hands as low as $12.19 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRY was trading at a 51.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRY shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ENB-PRY.TO) is currently up about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.