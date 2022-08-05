Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series 3, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ENB-PRY.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9342), with shares changing hands as low as $16.90 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRY was trading at a 31.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRY shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3:

In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ENB-PRY.TO) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are down about 0.7%.

