Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series 1 Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: ENB-PRV.TO ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6759), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRV was trading at a 10.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRV shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: ENB-PRV.TO) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.2%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.