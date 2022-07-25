Markets

Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series 1 Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: ENB-PRV.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4873), with shares changing hands as low as $22.36 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRV was trading at a 8.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRV shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: ENB-PRV.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 1.4%.

