Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series 1, Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: ENB-PRV.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4873), with shares changing hands as low as $21.20 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRV was trading at a 13.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRV shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: ENB-PRV.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 1.3%.

