Enbridge's Preference Series F Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRF shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F:
In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 0.6%.
