Enbridge's Preference Series D Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRD shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 0.3%.
Also see: AMOT Split History
Funds Holding HYMB
Institutional Holders of NTG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.