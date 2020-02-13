Markets

Enbridge's Preference Series A Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.80 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRA was trading at a 0.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are down about 0.9%.

