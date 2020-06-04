Enbridge's Line 3 to Face Deeper Inquiry for Water Permits

Enbridge Inc.’s ENB Line 3 crude-oil pipeline replacement and expansion project is expected to face potential delays following the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s decision to carry out a longer and more contested case process before granting the long-awaited project a crucial permit. The hearing is expected to be scheduled later this summer.

The Water Quality Certificate Permit will focus on the pipeline’s construction at water crossings and wetlands. The deadline for issuance of the project’s permit has been extended from Aug 15 to Nov 14. Enbridge intends to keep working with other agencies to receive other necessary permits for the project. It still expects construction work to commence by the year-end. The company will continue pre-construction activities, which will allow it to finish the project within six-nine months, once it receives the final permit.

The project has faced fierce opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups, and is pushed back by at least a year due to regulatory hurdles. It has been winding through the regulatory processes for five years. Due to the delays, the company now expects the majority of the remaining $1.5-billion capital spending for the project to occur in 2021.

The pipeline is currently running at half of its capacity. The replacement project will allow the pipeline to restore full flow from the Canadian oil hub in Edmonton, Alberta, to refiners in the U.S. Midwest. The Canadian part of the pipeline is already completed. Once the construction begins, the project will create 4,200 construction jobs for local workers.

Price Performance

Enbridge’s shares have rallied 22.3% from the beginning of the second quarter compared with 36.6% growth of the industry it belongs to.

