Enbridge's (ENB) Line 5 Tunnel Proposal Gains Michigan Approval

Enbridge Inc. ( ENB ) emerged victorious in its protracted dispute with the state of Michigan, as the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC) granted approval for the construction of the Line 5 pipeline tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac channel, linking Lake Michigan with Lake Huron, per media reports.

The PSC highlighted the dual importance of the project, citing both a public need for the energy products transported by Line 5 and the necessity of replacing the aging underwater section to safeguard the water of the Great Lakes. According to the commission, Enbridge's tunnel plan emerged as the most prudent option to address these concerns.

Enbridge has consistently argued that the tunnel would substantially reduce the risk of an oil spill in the region. However, governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an order in 2020, calling for the shutdown of Line 5, which plays a crucial role in supplying refineries in Quebec and Ontario.

The Line 5 pipeline, operational under Enbridge's management since 1953, facilitates the transportation of up to 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, WI, and Sarnia, OH.

While the approval from the Michigan PSC marks a significant development, Enbridge's plan must still navigate through additional regulatory hurdles. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently in the process of compiling an environmental impact statement, and the final decision on Enbridge's proposal may not be reached until 2026.

