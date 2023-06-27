Enbridge's (ENB) Line 5 Gets Go-Ahead But Must Cease by 2026

Enbridge Inc. ENB received permit to operate the controversial Line 5 pipeline across the Wisconsin territory of an indigenous band for the time being. However, activities on the property "must cease" on Jun 16, 2026, per a U.S. judge.

Enbridge, a Calgary-based firm, requested clarity from Wisconsin district court judge William Conley regarding his verdict that gave the company only three years to move that part of the pipeline. ENB can keep running Line 5 as long as it complies with the court's order to share its profits with the band.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are slated to make judgements on the reroute's timeline in 2025, according to Enbridge. The pipe's relocation is anticipated to take a year or so.

Line 5 transports 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day from Wisconsin and Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario refineries. A shutdown, according to the pipeline’s defenders (which include the federal government), would severely affect the economy in the Prairies and the American Midwest, where it serves as feedstock for refineries in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Enbridge stated that it disagrees with the judge's belief that the business is trespassing. It plans to appeal against the ruling, and may ask for a stay order while the petition is underway.

