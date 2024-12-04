News & Insights

Enbridge Welcomes Douglas Foshee to Board

December 04, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) has released an update.

Enbridge Inc. has appointed Douglas L. Foshee, a seasoned energy industry executive, to its Board of Directors starting January 2025. With over 40 years of experience, including leadership roles at El Paso Corporation and Halliburton, Foshee is expected to bring valuable insights to Enbridge’s strategic direction.

