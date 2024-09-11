Enbridge Vacates Gulf of Mexico Platforms as Francine Nears Landfall

Enbridge Inc. ENB has withdrawn its staff from several platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in response to the advancing tropical storm Francine, which is anticipated to cause a landfall in Louisiana. Operations at these platforms are expected to continue via remote operators.

Enbridge vacated the South Marsh Island 76, Ship Shoal 207 and Ship Shoal 332 platforms. Notably, the South Marsh Island 76, which connects a natural gas offshore pipeline with a transportation capacity of 1 billion cubic feet per day, has been affected.

According to ENB, the Manta Ray Gas Gathering system has declared force majeure. Consequently, the system stopped receiving natural gas at the Green Canyon 158 Brutus receipt point. Declaring force majeure allows an entity to suspend contractual obligations over unforeseen circumstances. Enbridge has mentioned that services at the receipt point would resume once the company replaces the malfunctioning valve.

Francine is anticipated to affect several oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico region. This has caused energy giants like Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell to shut down production at the offshore platforms and evacuate their staff.

