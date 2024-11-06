Enbridge upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo upgraded Enbridge (ENB) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of C$57, up from C$50. The firm sees “strong momentum” for the company into 2025 and potential natural gas tailwinds.

