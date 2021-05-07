Markets
ENB

Enbridge Turns To Profit In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) reported a first quarter GAAP earnings of C$1.9 billion or C$0.94 per share, compared to a GAAP loss of C$1.4 billion or C$0.71 per share in 2020.

Adjusted earnings of C$1.6 billion or C$0.81 per share, compared to C$1.7 billion or C$0.83 per share in 2020.

The company reaffirmed 2021 full year guidance range of EBITDA of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion and DCF per share of C$4.70 to C$5.00.

The company continues to expect full year 2021 EBITDA and DCF within the previously provided guidance range of $13.9 to $14.3 billion and $4.70 to $5.00 per share, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular