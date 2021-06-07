US Markets
Enbridge to sell stake in oil producer Noverco for $1.14 billion

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

June 7 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Monday it has agreed to sell its 38.9% minority stake in oil producer Noverco Inc to Trencap LP for $1.14 billion in cash.

