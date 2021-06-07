Enbridge to sell stake in oil producer Noverco for $1.14 billion
Energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its 38.9% minority stake in oil producer Noverco Inc to Trencap LP for $1.14 billion in cash. [nPn1f53ba] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2NP42J
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))
