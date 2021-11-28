Enbridge To Re-engage With Stakeholders On Canadian Mainline System

(RTTNews) - Responding to the Canada Energy Regulator's (CER) November 26, 2021 decision to deny the implementation of contracting for firm service on the Enbridge Canadian Mainline system, Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) said that it will re-engage with stakeholders to receive input on key objectives and variables that are important in considering the future commercial framework, the current industry outlook and desire for future expansion of the Mainline.

The company noted that CER denied the application on the basis that, among other things, contracting as proposed would result in a significant change to access the Canadian Mainline and potentially inequitable outcomes to some shippers and non-shippers without a compelling justification. The Canada Energy Regulator confirmed Enbridge's existing process for downstream verification and that interim tolls would stay in effect.

Enbridge said Sunday that it will explore, with stakeholders, alternatives that may include: a modified and extended Competitive Tolling Settlement agreement, a new incentive rate-making agreement, or a COS rate-making structure. Any negotiated settlement would require Canada Energy Regulator approval before implementation.

The most recent incentive agreement, called the Competitive Tolling Settlement or CTS Agreement, expired in June 2021; therefore, the Mainline is currently under interim tolls (subject to refund) and which will stay in effect until new tolls are approved by the Canada Energy Regulator or CER.

Meanwhile, Enbridge said it will prepare a COS application for the Canadian Mainline, which will be filed with the CER if Enbridge, after consultation with stakeholders, concludes that an agreement to continue with incentive rate making is not achievable.

Enbridge expects the preceding steps to begin in the coming weeks, although the negotiating process may take through 2022. The company expects the subsequent CER review and decision process to conclude in 2023.

Based on the company's review of the CER decision and other factors, Enbridge anticipates that the range of financial outcomes associated with an alternative commercial model will be manageable and is not expected to materially impact Enbridge's financial results.

Enbridge noted that it will provide its 2022 guidance, longer term outlook and strategic priorities at Enbridge Day on December 7th, 2021, in Toronto.

