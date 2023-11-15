News & Insights

Enbridge to invest in EDF Renewables' Ohio solar facility

November 15, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TO said on Wednesday it had entered a joint venture with EDF Renewables to participate in the construction and operation of the Fox Squirrel solar project in Ohio.

The under-construction ground-mounted solar facility, which is being developed by a subsidiary of French utility EDF, is expected to generate about 150 megawatts of energy initially and will be in service by the year-end.

Fox Squirrel, based in Madison County, Ohio, will be built in three phases and deliver up to 577 MW of solar energy by the end of 2024.

Enbridge said it would invest $149 million for the first phase and plans to reach a final investment decision for the remaining phases throughout 2024.

