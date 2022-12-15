US Markets
Enbridge to increase rationing of January oil pipeline space on Mainline system

December 15, 2022 — 02:21 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Thursday apportionment on its Mainline oil pipeline system will rise in January, reaching the highest levels in over a year, following a week-long shutdown of rival TC Energy's TRP.TO Keystone pipeline.

Oil shippers will see the space they have requested to ship barrels rationed by 17% on light oil pipelines and 16% on heavy crude pipelines, Enbridge said in an email.

