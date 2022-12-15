Enbridge to increase rationing of January oil pipeline space on Mainline system

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Thursday apportionment on its Mainline oil pipeline system will rise in January, reaching the highest levels in over a year, following a week-long shutdown of rival TC Energy's TRP.TO Keystone pipeline.

Oil shippers will see the space they have requested to ship barrels rationed by 17% on light oil pipelines and 16% on heavy crude pipelines, Enbridge said in an email.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.