March 26 (Reuters) - Enbridge ENB.TO will form a venture with WhiteWater/I Squared Capital and MPLX MPLX.N to operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting Permian Basin supplies to the growing LNG and U.S. Gulf Coast demand, the Canadian pipeline operator said on Tuesday.

