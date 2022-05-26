Enbridge to deliver natural gas to Venture Global's LNG facility

Adds background, details from release

May 26 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Thursday it would deliver 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Louisiana.

Earlier this month, Enbridge outlined expansion plans to meet soaring global demand for LNG following sanctions on Russia, one of the largest crude exporters in the world.

Enbridge said the gas would be supplied through its two projects, Gator Express Meter Project and Venice Extension Project, which are expected to be in service by 2023 and 2024, respectively, at an estimated cost of $400 million.

"Enbridge is excited to continue working with Venture Global on their second LNG project to bring clean, reliable natural gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export to global markets," said Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge executive vice president and president, Gas Transmission & Midstream.

Venture Global LNG said on Wednesday it had made a final investment decision (FID) to build the proposed Plaquemines LNG export plant.

