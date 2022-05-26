US Markets
Enbridge to deliver natural gas to Venture Global's LNG facility

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it would deliver 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility located in Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

