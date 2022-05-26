Enbridge to deliver natural gas to Venture Global's LNG facility
May 26 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Thursday it would deliver 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility located in Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana.
