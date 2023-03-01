US Markets
Enbridge to buy US Gulf Coast gas storage facility for $335 million

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 01, 2023 — 08:07 am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Wednesday it would buy a gas storage facility in Tres Palacios in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast region for $335 million to strengthen its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export business.

The deal looks to tap into high demand for North American LNG exports after Western sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine squeezed a tight global supply.

The Tres Palacios gas storage facility currently has a capacity of about 35 billion cubic feet and serves gas-fired power generation in Texas and Mexico.

Enbridge had earlier said it expects to deploy about C$6 billion ($4.42 billion) of capital in 2023, inclusive of maintenance capital.

"We will continue to maintain the flexibility to execute on other accretive, value-enhancing activities such as tuck-in acquisitions and returning additional capital to shareholders," Chief Executive Greg Ebel said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

The pipeline operator also said it has decided to proceed with the construction of the Enbridge Houston Oil Terminal for an initial capital cost of $240 million.

Enbridge also committed to invest $1 billion to Divert Inc, which converts food waste to energy, as part of C$3.3 billion in new accretive investments.

The company, which will hold its investor day later on Wednesday, said it expects an annual core earnings growth rate of 4% to 6% through 2025.

($1 = 1.3585 Canadian dollars)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
