Enbridge to buy three utilities in deal valued at $14 bln

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 05, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge ENB.TO said on Tuesday it has entered into three separate deals with Dominion Energy D.N to buy East Ohio Gas Co, Questar Gas and Public Service Company of North Carolina for a combined value of $14 billion, creating North America's largest natural gas utility platform.

The deals includes $9.4 billion of cash and $4.6 billion of assumed debt, Enbridge said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of Enbridge ENB.N are down nearly 5% in extended trading.

Upon the closing of the three deals, Enbridge will add gas utility operations in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, representing a significant presence in the U.S. utility sector.

