Enbridge to buy three utilities in deal valued at $14 bln

Adds details on deal and shares in paragraphs 2 to 4

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge ENB.TO said on Tuesday it has entered into three separate deals with Dominion Energy D.N to buy East Ohio Gas Co, Questar Gas and Public Service Company of North Carolina for a combined value of $14 billion, creating North America's largest natural gas utility platform.

The deals includes $9.4 billion of cash and $4.6 billion of assumed debt, Enbridge said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of Enbridge ENB.N are down nearly 5% in extended trading.

Upon the closing of the three deals, Enbridge will add gas utility operations in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, representing a significant presence in the U.S. utility sector.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.