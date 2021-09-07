Enbridge to buy Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Tuesday it will buy logistics firm Moda Midstream Operating, LLC from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream for $3 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.