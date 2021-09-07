US Markets
ENB

Enbridge to buy Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAN RIEDLHUBER

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will buy logistics firm Moda Midstream Operating, LLC from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream for $3 billion in cash.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Tuesday it will buy logistics firm Moda Midstream Operating, LLC from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream for $3 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular