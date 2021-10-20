Enbridge temporarily shut down Line 5 oil pipeline after protests tampered with facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO shut down its Line 5 oil pipeline shut for several hours on Tuesday after protestors tampered with a facility in Michigan, an Enbridge spokesman said on Wednesday.

Line 5 ships around 540,000 barrels per day of crude from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. Spokesman Ryan Duffy said the line was back up and running and Enbridge did not anticipate any impact on deliveries to customers.

