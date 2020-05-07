Enbridge swings to quarterly loss, lowers outlook for Mainline system

Adds details from statement, background

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.NENB.TO on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by nearly C$4 billion in charges related to its investment in DCP Midstream and derivative losses.

The Alberta-based Enbridge said the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting decline in demand for fuel pressured its Mainline system in the quarter. Throughput on the pipeline system was down about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, compared with the Q1 average of 2.84 million bpd. A

Lower utilization rates are likely to continue through the end of the second quarter, the company said.

The company's Mainline pipeline ships 3 million bpd of crude from Alberta to the United States, making it Canada's biggest network of export pipelines.

A recent plunge in global crude prices due to oversupplies and demand destruction caused by the pandemic has battered Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer, which was already facing steep discounts in its heavy crude against U.S. West Texas intermediate oil due to export capacity shortage.

Over the past few weeks, North American oil companies have announced steep output curbs, slashed spending, cut dividends and suspended buybacks in response to the oil price rout.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$1.43 billion ($1.02 billion), or 71 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$1.89 billion, or 94 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted per share basis, the company, however, earned 83 Canadian cents, while analysts', on average, had expected a profit of 74 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

