Enbridge Stock Looks Overvalued: Time to Buy or Stay Patient?

Enbridge Inc. ENB shares are trading close to its 52-week high of $55.44, closing at $52.99 on April 14. Over the past year, ENB stock has gained 18.9% compared with the industry’s 20.5% growth. Shares of its peers Kinder Morgan KMI and Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD have grown 17.4% and 22.4%, respectively, during the same time frame.

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Enbridge is a prominent name in North America’s midstream energy sector, operating an extensive crude oil and liquids transportation network and gas transportation pipelines, while maintaining a presence in renewables and utility businesses. ENB is set to report its first quarter 2026 earnings on May 8.

The company’s strong fundamentals and stable business model make Enbridge a preferred choice in the energy sector for risk-averse investors. Before offering anyinvestment advice it would be wise to closely look at the company’s current business environment.

Expansion of Industrial Hubs and Data Centers Boosts ENB’s Outlook

Enbridge’s Gas Transmission business has the largest growth opportunity, driven by rising industrial and power demand and the growth in data centers. ENB has highlighted that this business segment is well-positioned to address the rising energy demand across North America. This demand is driven by several factors, including electric utilities, liquefied natural gas exports and power demand from data centers. The company is currently working on more than 50 data center opportunities, which require massive amounts of reliable power supply. ENB has stated that these opportunities may need up to 10 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day of natural gas, and it expects to start sanctioning these projects in 2026, extending into 2027.

Enbridge is evaluating gas storage opportunities in key markets around data centers. ENB believes that investing in storage capacity is expected to generate strong returns for the company in the long run, especially as data centers require a reliable source of power for functioning. These developments position ENB to benefit from structurally rising gas demand and generate stable cash flows in the long term.

Enbridge’s Dividend Streak

Enbridge continues to reward shareholders with dividend hikes. The company has improved its quarterly dividend to C$0.97 per share in 2026 (C$3.88 on an annualized basis), marking the 31st consecutive year of dividend-per-share increases. Enbridge continues to generate long-term shareholder value through its relatively low-risk business model and by allocating capital in a disciplined manner. The company generates predictable cash flows backed by long-term agreements, which enable it to return capital to shareholders sustainably.

Enbridge’s current backlog of C$39 billion, which extends till 2033, is expected to enhance its earnings and distributable cash flows, thereby supporting a steadily growing dividend.

Image Source: Enbridge Inc.

Valuation Snapshot

ENB’s current valuation indicates that the stock may be overvalued, with a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 16.74X, above the broader industry average of 15.21X. Kinder Morgan and Enterprise Products currently trade at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 14.79X and 11.57X, respectively.



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Time to Invest in the Stock or Wait?

Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand, particularly from industrial growth and data centers. This is expected to provide the company with expansion opportunities in the future and generate stable cash flows. This will allow Enbridge to support a steadily growing dividend and reward shareholders in a sustainable way.

Given that the stock is currently overvalued, investors should wait for a more opportune moment to buy ENB stock, while those who have already invested can retain the stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.