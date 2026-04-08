Enbridge Is Still Under $61. Here's Whether Long-Term Investors Should Pounce.

Key Points

Enbridge’s scale and stability make it a good defensive stock.

It pays a high yield, and its valuation looks attractive.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), which is based in Canada, is one of the world's largest pipeline and energy companies. It operates more than 70,000 miles of pipelines and smaller feeder lines across North America, and it's expanding its renewable energy business in Europe.

Enbridge's stock rallied more than 30% over the past 12 months and is hovering near its all-time high. Its robust growth, strategic acquisitions, and expanding infrastructure made it a good hedge against inflation, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds. Its midstream "toll road" model also made it a conservative way to profit from rising oil and gas prices.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, Enbridge's stock remains 12% below analysts' top price target of $85 CAD ($61). Should long-term investors pounce on the stock at these levels, or wait for it to cool off?

How fast is Enbridge growing?

Over the past few years, Enbridge operated its oil pipelines at full capacity, secured new natural gas contracts, and acquired three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) for $14 billion. It also recently restarted its construction of Line 5, a controversial pipeline that faced regulatory challenges in Michigan and Wisconsin, after years of delays.

From 2021 to 2025, Enbridge's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased at a 9.3% CAGR from $14.00 billion CAD to $19.95 billion CAD. Its distributable cash flow (DCF) rose from $10.04 billion CAD to $12.45 billion CAD, while its DCF per share grew at a 3.6% CAGR from $4.96 CAD to $5.71 CAD.

Enbridge's business model is well-insulated from volatile commodity prices, since it merely needs those resources to keep flowing through its pipes to generate stable profits. But it will also continue to expand as $8 billion CAD in new projects come online this year.

For 2026, Enbridge expects its adjusted EBITDA to rise to $20.2-$20.8 billion CAD, and its DCF to be $5.70-$6.10 CAD per share. That would easily cover its forward dividend rate of $3.88 CAD per share, yielding about 5.2%. It's raised its payout annually for 31 consecutive years.

Is Enbridge's stock worth buying?

Enbridge currently trades at about $75 CAD ($54), which values it at 13 times the midpoint of this year's DCF per share and 14 times its adjusted EBITDA. At $85 CAD, its stock would be only slightly pricier at 14 times this year's DCF per share and 15 times its adjusted EBITDA.

Therefore, Enbridge still looks like a good buy at these levels. It will benefit from the secular growth of the power-hungry cloud and AI markets, isn't too exposed to choppy commodity prices, pays an attractive dividend, and trades at an attractive valuation.

Should you buy stock in Enbridge right now?

Before you buy stock in Enbridge, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enbridge wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.