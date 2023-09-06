News & Insights

US Markets
ENB

Enbridge slumps on surprise $14 bln bid for gas-powered utilities

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 06, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Enbridge Inc ENB.NENB.TO tumbled nearly 7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the Canadian pipeline operator announced a surprise $14 billion bid to buy three utilities from Dominion Energy D.N.

The move to acquire East Ohio Gas, Questar Gas, and Public Service Co of North Carolina will make Enbridge the largest gas utility by volume in North America, with the unit accounting for a bit less than a fourth of the company's overall business mix.

Morningstar analysts called the deal a "defensive move".

"Despite the size of the transaction, Enbridge is leaving its 5% annual EBITDA growth expectation over the medium term, which suggests to us that the earnings contribution is replacing weaker results on the liquids side of the business," Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis wrote in a note.

J.P.Morgan analysts, however, said that although the deal would enhance Enbridge's business profile over time, the market had a lot to digest in the near-term and that was likely driving share price volatility.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB
D

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.