Enbridge shuts part of natural gas pipeline due to British Columbia flooding

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO has shut one of the two pipelines that make up its Westcoast natural gas pipeline in British Columbia as a precautionary measure due to heavy flooding in the province, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Westcoast pipeline usually delivers 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d) to the lower mainland of British Columbia and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

With part of the pipeline shut down, Enbridge expects to be able to deliver 1.4 bcf/d to customers, the spokesman said.

There is no timeline on when the pipeline will return to full service, he added.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

