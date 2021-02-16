Enbridge shuts natural gas line due to leak in Ontario, Canada -Tweet

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO has shut a natural gas line following a leak in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, the company said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

It added that repairs will be completed this afternoon, replying to another Tweet from the local police department stating traffic was being rerouted on highway 101 due to the leak.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

