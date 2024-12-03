Enbridge sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA near top end of C$17.7B-C$18.3B guidance

07:08 EST Enbridge (ENB) sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA near top end of C$17.7B-C$18.3B guidance
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ENB:
- How Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Can Generate Income for Investors
- Enbridge price target raised to C$59 from C$54 at Barclays
- Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Will Focus on an “America-First” Investment Strategy
- Enbridge upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo
- Enbridge price target raised to C$59 from C$56 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.