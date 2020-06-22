Enbridge Says Line 5 Oil Pipeline Injunction Unnecessary

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) said that the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by the Attorney General of Michigan is legally unsupportable, unnecessary, and will be vigorously opposed by Enbridge.

The company said its inspections confirmed there was no mechanical damage to pipeline or any support-anchors.

Earlier today, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she filed motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction related to Enbridge's disclosure late last week of significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the Line 5 oil pipeline.

Line 5 lies open on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac pumping nearly 23 million gallons of oil each day through two aging pipelines in the heart of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge reported the damage on June 18, shutting down both the east and west legs for inspection. In a June 19th letter, Governor Whitmer asked Enbridge to provide the State with all of the information in its possession about the damage, including pictures, video, and engineering reports. The Michigan Governor requested that all digital information be provided within 24 hours of her request.

The Attorney General alleged that Enbridge not only failed to provide the requested information but on June 20, 2020, the company unilaterally reactivated the west leg of the pipeline without even providing the State with an opportunity to first discuss it.

In response, Governor Whitmer sent another letter to Enbridge requesting that it immediately shut down the pipeline until the matter could be investigated, assessed and preventive measures put in place. The Attorney General also alleged that Enbridge didn't provide any information on the damage until earlier today, when it sent brief reports on the east and west legs of the pipeline. Only a few pages long, the reports contained little content, few pictures, and left several critical questions unanswered, including the cause of the damage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.