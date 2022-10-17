Enbridge says agreed to pay $11 mln on Line 3 penalties

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on Monday said it has come to an agreement on its Line 3 penalties and will provide the various entities a total of $11 million.

The company said $7.5 million of the total will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects, as part of the agreements with the Minnesota regulators and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.