Enbridge says additional permit requirements will delay start of Line 5 tunnel project

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to complete an environmental impact statement for Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO proposed oil pipeline tunnel under the Great Lakes will delay the start of construction on the project, the company said on Wednesday.

Enbridge wants to build a $500 million underwater tunnel to house its aging Line 5 pipeline, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.

(Reporting by Nia Williams, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

