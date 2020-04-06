Enbridge running Mainline with unused space as Canada cuts oil output

April 6 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Enbridge Inc ENB.TO is running North America's biggest oil pipeline network, the Mainline, with unused capacity as Canadian producers cut output due to the spread of coronavirus and low prices, a senior executive said.

"Right now we’re going to see as much production turned down as possible in western Canada," said Vern Yu, Enbridge's executive vice-president of liquids pipelines, in an interview on Monday.

He declined to say how much space the Mainline had, but Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week it was running with 150,000 barrels per day of unused room.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

