Enbridge resumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of Enbridge (ENB) with an Equal Weight rating and C$64 price target The company’s “consistent growth” across liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, natural gas utilities, and renewable infrastructure support a “low risk cash flow profile,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

