Enbridge restores British Columbia natural gas pipeline to full service

February 02, 2023 — 01:32 pm EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO has returned its T-South natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia to full service following an unplanned outage, the company said on Thursday.

A segment of a 36-inch (91-cm) pipeline near Chilliwack, British Columbia, was isolated for assessments on Tuesday as a precaution while another 30-inch line continued to operate, the company said in a statement posted on its website.

The 36-inch pipeline returned to full service on Wednesday.

"There are no further impacts to gas supply along our T-South system," Enbridge said in an update.

In November 2022, Enbridge announced a C$3.6 billion ($2.65 billion) expansion of T-South, the southern segment of its B.C. gas pipeline system.

The 1,835 mile (2,953 km) pipeline can transport 3.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to the Enbridge website, and connects production from northeastern B.C. to downstream markets within the province and export markets in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Jason Neely and Marguerita Choy)

