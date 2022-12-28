Enbridge resolves unplanned outages on its Texas Eastern gas line

Updates with response from company spokesperson

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Texas Eastern gas pipeline system on Wednesday lifted a force majeure event on its Lebanon Compressor Station in Ohio following a series of unplanned outages last week, the company posted on its website.

The pipeline system had experienced similar outages at its Five Points, Ohio and Armagh, Pennsylvania compressor stations last week, which have now been resolved.

"All force majeures on Texas Eastern have been lifted," a company spokesperson said, but did not respond to questions about the cause of the events and the impact on shippers.

An Operational Flow Order (OFO) for all market area zones issued on Dec. 23 has been lifted as well, as per the latest notice.

The 8,580 mile-long pipeline system connects Texas and the Gulf Coast to markets in the northeastern United States and can transport 12.04 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to the Enbridge website.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Swati Verma in Bangalore)

